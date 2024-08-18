Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 11,187 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 56,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $564,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,547. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $21.15.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

