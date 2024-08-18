Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1504 per share on Friday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ICLO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,060 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.66.
Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Company Profile
