Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

August 18th, 2024

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLOGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1504 per share on Friday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Stock Performance

Shares of ICLO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,060 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.66.

Company Profile

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

