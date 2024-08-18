Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1504 per share on Friday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
ICLO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.72. The stock had a trading volume of 183,060 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.66.
About Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF
