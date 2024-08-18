InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 345,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,588,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,512,000 after purchasing an additional 91,579 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 26.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,378,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,652,000 after buying an additional 706,437 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 13.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 998,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,732,000 after buying an additional 122,248 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,165,000 after buying an additional 16,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after buying an additional 35,051 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

InvenTrust Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IVT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.23. 145,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.29. InvenTrust Properties has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.99.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

About InvenTrust Properties

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 900.00%.

(Get Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.