Internet Computer Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.43 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $3.43 billion and $47.32 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $7.31 or 0.00012287 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00035796 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007760 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 522,009,211 coins and its circulating supply is 468,920,694 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

