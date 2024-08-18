Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Intapp in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intapp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Intapp Stock Performance

INTA opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.68. Intapp has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.58 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $520,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 749,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,434.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $520,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 749,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,434.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $155,781.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,405.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,631. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 239.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Intapp by 634.0% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Intapp by 9.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Intapp by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Intapp by 52.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

