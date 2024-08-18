Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in July

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 691,500 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the July 15th total of 564,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 81.4 days.
Intact Financial Stock Performance
Shares of IFCZF traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.40. The stock had a trading volume of 64,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,468. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.27. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of $137.90 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40.
Intact Financial Company Profile
