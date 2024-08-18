Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in July

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 691,500 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the July 15th total of 564,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 81.4 days.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IFCZF traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.40. The stock had a trading volume of 64,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,468. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.27. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of $137.90 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

