Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CTO Sells $169,035.16 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CTO David A. Beitel sold 3,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $169,035.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 168,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,370.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Zillow Group stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.99 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $59.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.93.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,384,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $102,096,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 3,675.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 44,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

