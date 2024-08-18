Insider Selling: UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Director Sells 2,700 Shares of Stock

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,700 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $52,758.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

UMH Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UMH opened at $19.40 on Friday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -129.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.29.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -573.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UMH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMH Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1,440.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Articles

