Insider Selling: DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Insider Sells $1,148,771.97 in Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at $12,137,038.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DaVita Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE DVA opened at $150.30 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $151.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DaVita

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 58.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 90.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

(Get Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.