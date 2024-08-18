Insider Buying: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CEO Buys $510,000.00 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) CEO John T. Treace bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,473,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,838,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of TMCI opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $16.98.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $44.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 32.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TMCI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Treace Medical Concepts

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,360,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,681,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,207 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after purchasing an additional 315,691 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,460,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 76,030 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter worth $8,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.