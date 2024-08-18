Insider Buying: Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) CEO Purchases $70,100.00 in Stock

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher E. French purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $70,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 86,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,519.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $763.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.34.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.