IndiGG (INDI) Trading 21.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

IndiGG (INDI) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One IndiGG token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $2,393.14 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IndiGG has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

