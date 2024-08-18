Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Short Interest Update

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 5,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.7 days.

Immutep Price Performance

Immutep stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 178,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,622. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. Immutep has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $3.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on IMMP shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Immutep from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Immutep in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immutep

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMP. XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Immutep during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Immutep during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Immutep by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 48,449 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Immutep by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 32,864 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Immutep during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.

