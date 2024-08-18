ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Benchmark

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Benchmark from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

IPA stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

