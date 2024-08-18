Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 351,500 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 393,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Ikena Oncology Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ IKNA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.71. 99,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,985. Ikena Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,769,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 813.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 513,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 457,245 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 1,201.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 282,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 261,060 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $636,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Ikena Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

