IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $512,190,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,910,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 260,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,317,000 after buying an additional 166,751 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $78,001,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $55,425,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $6.74 on Friday, hitting $492.26. The company had a trading volume of 590,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $484.77 and a 200 day moving average of $511.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

