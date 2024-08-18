IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 765,400 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 913,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other IDACORP news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $142,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 16.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 63,537 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 34.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,774,000 after buying an additional 51,178 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 576,136 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,667,000 after acquiring an additional 135,793 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IDA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.03. 244,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,806. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.55 and a 200 day moving average of $93.45. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $104.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.58.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $451.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

IDA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IDACORP from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

