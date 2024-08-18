Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ICHR. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley raised shares of Ichor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of ICHR opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.94. Ichor has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, CEO Jeff Andreson sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $829,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,930,142.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Ichor by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Ichor by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Ichor during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ichor by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

