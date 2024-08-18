ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.75.

Several research firms have commented on ICFI. William Blair raised shares of ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on ICF International from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

In other ICF International news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $381,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,163 shares in the company, valued at $6,124,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other ICF International news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $198,291.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,663.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $381,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,124,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,981 shares of company stock valued at $984,811 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in ICF International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,648,000 after purchasing an additional 39,709 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 127,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in ICF International by 5.5% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 126,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 106,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ICF International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $158.86 on Tuesday. ICF International has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $161.01. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.20. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $512.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICF International will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 11.38%.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

