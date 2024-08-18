Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Short Interest Update

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HYFM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,438. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYFM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 52,194 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 544,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 124,412 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 730,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 288,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HYFM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $0.90 to $0.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $1.15 to $0.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

