Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Cut to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

HPP has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.29.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

HPP stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80. The company has a market cap of $705.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.08 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.50%.

Insider Activity at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,420 shares of company stock valued at $59,912. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 110,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 94,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

