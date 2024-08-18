Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$14.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.64.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$10.57 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$5.46 and a 12-month high of C$14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. The firm has a market cap of C$4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.62.

The firm also recently announced a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

In related news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$272,496.23. In related news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$272,496.23. Also, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$76,362.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

