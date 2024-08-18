HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
HUB Cyber Security Stock Performance
HUB Cyber Security stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. HUB Cyber Security has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.
HUB Cyber Security Company Profile
