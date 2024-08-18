Hoylecohen LLC Takes Position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $90,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

RXRX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,045,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,463. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 755.37%. The business had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,388,573.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Tina Marriott sold 3,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $26,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 535,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,312.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $421,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,388,573.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,682 shares of company stock worth $2,040,718. Company insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RXRX shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

