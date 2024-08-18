Hoylecohen LLC Sells 123 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,547. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.75. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.19.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

