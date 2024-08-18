Hoylecohen LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,534,000 after buying an additional 8,482,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares during the period. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 789.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 6,896,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121,670 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594,165 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,807,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,678 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,647,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,806,273. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.80.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2239 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

