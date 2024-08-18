Hoylecohen LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

IWM traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.60. The company had a trading volume of 30,427,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,672,992. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.37 and a 200-day moving average of $204.38. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

