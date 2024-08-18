Hoylecohen LLC Has $316,000 Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 843.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Block in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Block in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in Block during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Block from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,194.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roelof Botha purchased 434,405 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,007.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 434,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000,007.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,194.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,751 over the last 90 days. 10.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE SQ traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.87. 5,486,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,329,821. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.55, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.52. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.