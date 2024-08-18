Hoylecohen LLC Decreases Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $974,956.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,132 shares in the company, valued at $21,947,485.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $974,956.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,132 shares in the company, valued at $21,947,485.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $912,030.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,275,158.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,376 shares of company stock worth $13,730,237 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:YUM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.40. 1,669,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,394. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YUM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

