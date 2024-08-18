Hoylecohen LLC Buys 483 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.0% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.5% during the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.06. 3,707,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,379,225. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $119.06. The firm has a market cap of $183.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.56%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

