Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Short Interest Update

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,430,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 38,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $831,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.12.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,663,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,462,601. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

