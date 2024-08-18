Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $198.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,811,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,357. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.39. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.79. The company has a market capitalization of $129.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.