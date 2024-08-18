HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 666,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
HomeStreet Stock Performance
HMST traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,098. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51.
HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $114.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on HMST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on HomeStreet from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.
HomeStreet Company Profile
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.
