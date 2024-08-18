holoride (RIDE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23,615.71

holoride (RIDE) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. holoride has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $23,615.71 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, holoride has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.27 or 0.04378481 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00034837 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006673 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00010697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007709 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About holoride

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,297,213 tokens. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,297,213 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.0017715 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $20,271.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

