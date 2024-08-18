Hofer & Associates. Inc Has $2.97 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.09. The company had a trading volume of 405,302 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

