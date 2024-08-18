Hofer & Associates. Inc Acquires 188 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,729,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,458 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,829 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,494,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,829,000 after purchasing an additional 832,342 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,390,000 after purchasing an additional 767,009 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 443.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 772,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,157,000 after purchasing an additional 630,515 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,370,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,809. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.12. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

