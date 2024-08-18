HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Upgraded at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HIVE. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised HIVE Digital Technologies to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HIVE Digital Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.75.

HIVE Digital Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ HIVE opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $359.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $5.74.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.52% and a negative net margin of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $36.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of HIVE Digital Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,843,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 524,613 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

