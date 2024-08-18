Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Short Interest Update

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 918,900 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the July 15th total of 780,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Herc Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Herc stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,115. Herc has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.08.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.34). Herc had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that Herc will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $925,713.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,047.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Herc

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter valued at $1,552,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Herc by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Herc by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after buying an additional 24,491 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Herc by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 34,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

