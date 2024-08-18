Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Price Performance

NASDAQ:HNNAZ remained flat at $23.85 during trading hours on Friday. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.82.

Get Hennessy Advisors Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 alerts:

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.3047 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.

About Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026

hennessy advisors, inc. is the publicly traded investment manager of the hennessy funds. the company serves clients with integrity, honesty and candor. hennessy advisors’ strength lies in their disciplined investment style and commitment to managing their mutual funds for the benefit of their shareholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.