Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hengan International Group Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS HEGIY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,936. Hengan International Group has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.10.
Hengan International Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hengan International Group
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.