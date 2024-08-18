Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 60,900 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hempacco Stock Up 10.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HPCO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. 59,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,221. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. Hempacco has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $5.41. The company has a market cap of $1.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Hempacco alerts:

Hempacco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hempacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.