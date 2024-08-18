Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 251 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Acuity Brands makes up approximately 1.3% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,149,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $235,444,000 after buying an additional 45,666 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,035,000 after buying an additional 36,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $68,686,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 295,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,613,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 224,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,283,000 after buying an additional 20,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $236.91. The stock had a trading volume of 251,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,673. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.97. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $156.49 and a one year high of $272.74.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.33. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $968.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.88%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

