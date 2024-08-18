Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 2,310 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,274,333.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,603.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,274,333.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,603.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 871,162 shares of company stock worth $571,697,887 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.18. 12,651,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,051,887. The company has a market capitalization of $298.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KO

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.