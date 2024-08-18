Hedeker Wealth LLC Purchases 10,324 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,938 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 10,324 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $5,166,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,920 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 22,906 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,201 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 332,515 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $12,020,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.35.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,481,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,546,181. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.72. Halliburton has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

