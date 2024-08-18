Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $8.42 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,372 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 2.4% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Fluent Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.61. 1,841,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,286,843. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.64.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

