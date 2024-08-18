Hedeker Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 3,136 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 412 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.82. 1,163,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,180. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.08 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.85.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

