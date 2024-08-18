Hedeker Wealth LLC Buys 16,358 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,358 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 100,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,301,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,301,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Doyle purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $254,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,083.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of ELAN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.49. 3,008,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,898,284. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

