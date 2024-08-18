HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the July 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

HeartCore Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HTCR opened at $0.69 on Friday. HeartCore Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. The company has a market cap of $14.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get HeartCore Enterprises alerts:

HeartCore Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. HeartCore Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -22.86%.

HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HeartCore Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartCore Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.