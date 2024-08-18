H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 885,400 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 299,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Trading of H&E Equipment Services

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 55,214 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,000,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth about $879,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.87. The company had a trading volume of 283,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,753. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.89. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $38.06 and a 1-year high of $66.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HEES shares. StockNews.com cut H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, H&E Equipment Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on HEES

About H&E Equipment Services

(Get Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.